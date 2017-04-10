FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Semperit Holding says very weak result expected for Q1
April 10, 2017 / 2:08 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Semperit Holding says very weak result expected for Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Semperit Holding AG:

* Operating business development of Semperit Group is expected to lead to a very weak result in Q1 of 2017

* Management board came to conclusion that out of this market development a considerable negative impact on operating earnings compared with previous year can also be expected for next months to come

* These developments have prompted management board to change outlook for 2017. Due to limited visibility, outlook for 2017 has been suspended

* Adjusted EBIT for 2017 financial year (without one-off effects from joint venture transaction) will therefore be significantly below adjusted EBIT of 2016 (41 million euros after deduction of the earnings contribution from the ThaiSSC / Siam Sempermed Corporation Ltd.)

* Furthermore, management board has decided today to review measures for profitability enhancement and it strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

