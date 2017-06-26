Ten percent of fish caught in oceans get dumped - study
* About 10 million tonnes of fish dumped every year - scientists
June 26 SEMPERIT HOLDING AG
* SEMPERIT PROFILES EXPANDS PRODUCTION SITE IN DEGGENDORF
* INVESTMENT OF AROUND EUR 5 MILLION IN EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS AND CAPACITY EXPANSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* About 10 million tonnes of fish dumped every year - scientists
* Rreceived a confirmation from its Macau lawyer that an application had been submitted by lawyer on behalf of co to court of Macau