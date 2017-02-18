BRIEF-MSC to pay annual cash dividend as 60 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 60 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 18 Sempio Food :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 913.3 million won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/YayOZ9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 60 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 130 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 25 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016