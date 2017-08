Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy

* Sempra Energy's ienova unit, Valero sign contracts for liquid fuels projects in Mexico

* Sempra Energy- Mexican unit signed long-term contracts with a unit of Valero Energy Corp. for storage capacity of liquid fuels marine terminal​

* Sempra Energy- ‍three liquid fuels projects represent an estimated capital investment of U.S. $275 million​