5 months ago
BRIEF-Sempra Energy updates financial outlook at 2017 analyst conference
#Market News
April 5, 2017 / 3:50 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sempra Energy updates financial outlook at 2017 analyst conference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy

* Sempra energy updates financial outlook at 2017 analyst conference

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.85 to $5.25

* Reaffirms FY 2018 earnings per share view $5.30 to $5.80

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $5.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Projected long-term compound annual EPS growth rate of 10 percent to 11 percent from 2017 through 2021

* Sempra Energy says over next 5 years, expect to invest about $14.2 billion in its utility and energy infrastructure businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

