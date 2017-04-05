BRIEF-Sempra Energy updates financial outlook at 2017 analyst conference

April 5 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy

* Sempra energy updates financial outlook at 2017 analyst conference

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.85 to $5.25

* Reaffirms FY 2018 earnings per share view $5.30 to $5.80

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $5.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Projected long-term compound annual EPS growth rate of 10 percent to 11 percent from 2017 through 2021

* Sempra Energy says over next 5 years, expect to invest about $14.2 billion in its utility and energy infrastructure businesses