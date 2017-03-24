BRIEF-VMware to acquire WaveFront to accelerate delivery of its cross-cloud management services
* VMware to acquire WaveFront to accelerate delivery of its cross-cloud management services
March 24 Sempra Energy
* CEO Debra L Reed's 2016 total compensation was $18.8 million versus. $16.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mXUUE6) Further company coverage:
* VMware to acquire WaveFront to accelerate delivery of its cross-cloud management services
* Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for March 2017