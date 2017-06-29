June 29 Semtech Corp:
* Semtech announces definitive agreement to acquire
AptoVision
* Semtech Corp says deal expected to be neutral to Semtech's
FY 2018 non-gaap earnings and accretive to FY 2019 non-gaap
earnings
* Semtech Corp - deal expected to be neutral to Semtech's FY
2018 non-gaap earnings and accretive to FY 2019 non-gaap
earnings
* Purchase price of approximately $28 million and contingent
consideration of up to $47 million based on future financial
goals
* Semtech Corp - deal has additional contingent
consideration of up to $47 million subject to achieving certain
future financial goals
* Semtech Corp says semtech does not expect acquisition to
have any material impact to financial outlook for its Q2 of
fiscal year 2018
* Semtech Corp - Semtech expects to fund purchase price
using its current cash assets
* Semtech Corp says AptoVision's CEO, Kamran Ahmed, will
join Semtech
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: