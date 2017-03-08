FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Semtech Q4 revenue $140 million
March 8, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Semtech Q4 revenue $140 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Semtech Corp

* Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Sees Q1 2018 earnings per share $0.16 to $0.20

* Q4 revenue $140 million versus i/b/e/s view $139.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.12

* Sees net sales are expected to be in range of $138.0 million to $146.0 million for Q1 2018

* Sees Q1 2018 gross margin is expected to be in range of 58.6% to 59.7%

* Sees Q1 net sales are expected to be in range of $138.0 million to $146.0 million

* Sees Q1 2018 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $10.0 million

* Q1 2018 non-gaap earnings per diluted share are expected to be in range of $0.39 to $0.43

* Says Q1 2018 non-gaap net sales are expected to be in range of $142.0 million to $150.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

