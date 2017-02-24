BRIEF-Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate's unit plans real estate firm
Feb 28 Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development Co Ltd
Feb 24 Sena Development Pcl-
* FY net profit 762.5 million baht versus 253.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development Co Ltd
Feb 28 Sixth of October Development and Investment Co
* Acquires 200-unit student accommodation property in Muenster Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)