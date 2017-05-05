BRIEF-Restamax Jarno Suominen named as temporary CEO
* REG-RESTAMAX PLC: JARNO SUOMINEN NAMED AS TEMPORARY CEO OF RESTAMAX PLC
May 5 Senao International Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$4 per share to shareholders for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aYbd1u
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* REG-RESTAMAX PLC: JARNO SUOMINEN NAMED AS TEMPORARY CEO OF RESTAMAX PLC
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.7 billion yuan ($246.77 million) bonds
* Trans World Entertainment Corp - expect negative mall traffic trends to persist to some degree Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: