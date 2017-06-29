BRIEF-Sfinks Polska ends talks on buying 40 pct stake of Dominium
* ENDS TALKS ON BUYING 40 PERCENT STAKE OF DOMINIUM SA FOR 20 MILLION ZLOTYS
June 29 Senao International Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 30
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/btWQhu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ENDS TALKS ON BUYING 40 PERCENT STAKE OF DOMINIUM SA FOR 20 MILLION ZLOTYS
* Lenzing CEO says cost of Thailand plant will be slightly higher than the $293 million (not $203 million) investment in alabama, us