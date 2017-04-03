FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Seneca Foods Corp acquires the remaining 50pct of Truitt Bros Inc
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Seneca Foods Corp acquires the remaining 50pct of Truitt Bros Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Seneca Foods Corp:

* Seneca Foods Corporation acquires the remaining 50pct of Truitt Bros Inc

* Seneca Foods Corp - David Truitt and existing management team will continue to operate TBI business after transaction



* Seneca Foods Corp - with the transaction company will now own 100pct of TBI which they will retain as a wholly owned subsidiary

* Seneca Foods Corp - effective date of transaction is April, 1, 2017

* Seneca Foods Corp - remaining terms of share purchase agreement are currently not being disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

