April 27 Senomyx Inc:

* Senomyx announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.07

* Sees q2 2017 revenue at least $4.6 million

* Senomyx Inc sees q2 revenues to be at least $4.6 million, of which at least $2.7 million are commercial revenues

* Senomyx Inc sees q2 net loss not to exceed $3.3 million or $0.07 per share

* Qtrly revenue $4.45 million versus $6.25 million

* Q1 revenue view $4.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $4.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: