BRIEF-CombiMatrix Q1 loss per share $0.19
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 27 Senomyx Inc:
* Senomyx announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Sees q2 2017 revenue at least $4.6 million
* Senomyx Inc sees q2 revenues to be at least $4.6 million, of which at least $2.7 million are commercial revenues
* Senomyx Inc sees q2 net loss not to exceed $3.3 million or $0.07 per share
* Qtrly revenue $4.45 million versus $6.25 million
* Q1 revenue view $4.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $4.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
