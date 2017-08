May 26 (Reuters) - Senshukai Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire all shares of Yamanashi-based co, which is engaged in manufacture and sale of medical supplies, cosmetics and quasi-drugs, from NISSUI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

* Acquisition price not disclosed

* Effective June 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/gWa1ib

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)