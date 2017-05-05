May 5 Sensient Technologies Corp

* Sensient Technologies - on may 3 co entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of may 3, 2017 with a group of nine banks

* Sensient Technologies Corp says credit agreement amends to increase Sensient's term loan facility by $30 million - sec filing

* Sensient Technologies Corp - credit agreement amends to extend maturity of sensient's revolving credit facility from november 2020 to may 2022

* Sensient Technologies Corp - increased term loan facility was drawn in full on may 3, 2017 and matures as of May 3, 2022.