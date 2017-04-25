FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sensient Technologies reports Q1 earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations
April 25, 2017 / 9:52 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sensient Technologies reports Q1 earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Sensient Technologies Corp-

* Sensient Technologies Corporation reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $341.4 million versus $342.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.54 to $2.64 from continuing operations

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sensient Technologies-maintaining previous guidance for adjusted earnings per share, which excludes restructuring and other costs, to be within $3.35 - $3.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

