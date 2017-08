May 8 (Reuters) - SENSODETECT AB:

* SAID MONDAY SENSODETECT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH HEALTHCARE CLINIC IN SKÅNE

* THE VALUE OF THE CONTRACT IS ESTIMATED AT BETWEEN SEK 150,000 - 500,000 FROM THE FIRST YEAR AND THEN DECIDED BY THE GROWTH OF THE COMPANY YEAR ON YEAR

