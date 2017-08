April 20 (Reuters) - SENSORI AB (PUBL)

* HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT THROUGH WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY ANTINITUS AB

* AGREEMENT WAS SIGNED WITH HEFNY PHARMA GROUP

* ORDER VALUED AT SEK 2.1 MILLION

* LAUNCH OF TINNITUS BAND-AID ANTINITUS IN EGYPT IS PLANNED FOR Q3 2017

