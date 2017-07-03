BRIEF-Hologic says holders of 2 % convertible exchange senior notes due 2042 are eligible to convert
* Hologic delivers notice that holders of 2.00% convertible exchange senior notes due 2042 are eligible to convert
July 3 SENSORION SA:
* SENSORION AMENDS EXISTING CONVERTIBLE NOTES PROGRAM UNDER MORE FAVORABLE TERMS WITH €10 MILLION IN FINANCING
* FINANCING TO BE UTILIZED TO FUND ONGOING PHASE 2 TRIAL OF SENS-111 IN ACUTE UNILATERAL VESTIBULAR DYSFUNCTION
* FINANCING TO BE UTILIZED TO FUND INITIATION OF PHASE 2 STUDY OF SENS-401
* AMENDED ITS EXISTING CONVERTIBLE NOTES PROGRAM WITH YORKVILLE ADVISORS GLOBAL, LP, A US INVESTMENT MANAGER SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
