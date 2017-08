June 2 (Reuters) - SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB

* SENSYS GATSO RECEIVES AWARD LETTER IN LATVIA

* SAYS ‍VALUE OF CONTRACT THAT CAN BE RESULT OF AWARD IS NOT YET DETERMINED BUT ESTIMATED TO BE BELOW 5 MSEK.​

* AWARD WILL BE CONVERTED INTO A CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PORTABLE SPEED ENFORCEMENT SYSTEMS IF NO APPEAL IS FILED WITHIN 10 DAYS. Source text: bit.ly/2rxzX8G Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)