BRIEF-Sensys Gatso Q4 EBITDA falls

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Sensys Gatso

* Q4 EBITDA SEK 5.8 million (37.7)

* Q4 order intake SEK 66.6 million (186.4)

* Says in the short term, market outlook for system sales is volatile and uncertain due to global geopolitical changes

* Says low oil prices in combination with the election results in the U.S has caused disturbances, especially for the operations in the Middle East

* Sees increased demand for traffic safety solutions worldwide