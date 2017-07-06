BRIEF-NCXX Group sells 15 mln shares of CAICA
* Says it sold 15 million shares of CAICA Inc, with undisclosed price, on July 6
July 6 SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB
* RECEIVED ORDER FROM PARTNER IN LATVIA FOR A VALUE OF SEK 4.3 MILLION
* ORDER DELIVERY EXPECTED IN Q3 2017
* Kingkey Enterprise Holdings has bought 400 million shares in Meitu at average HK$8.5 per share on June 30, taking its holdings to 11.85 percent after transaction - HKEx filing