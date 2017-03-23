BRIEF-ElringKlinger: Klaus Eberhardt nominated new chairman of supervisory board
* Change at the helm of the supervisory board of ElringKlinger
March 23 Seoyon Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says it changes CEO of the co to Kim Sang Ki from Cho Myung Soo on March 23, due to Cho Myung Soo's resignation
* CEO Jan Carlson's total compensation for 2016 $4.5 million versus. $3.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing