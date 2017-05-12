BRIEF-Sepura says UK's BEIS secretary accepts undertakings over Hytera deal

May 12 (Reuters) - Sepura Plc:

* Sepura plc - secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy has today announced that he accepts statutory undertakings set out by parties

* Sepura- Secretary of State For Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy will not make a reference to CMA for a more detailed investigation into the deal

* Sepura and hytera are now working towards completing remaining regulatory steps, and acquisition, by around end of may 2017