August 1, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Sequans Communications Q2 non-IFRS net loss was $0.06 per share/ADS

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sequans Communications Sa

* Q2 net loss $6.0 million, or ($0.08) per diluted share/ads

* Qtrly non-IFRS net loss was $4.9 million, or ($0.06) per diluted share/ADS

* Sequans Communications announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees revenue for Q3 of 2017 to be in range of $15 to $17 million with non-IFRS gross margin above 40%

* Sequans Communications SA qtrly total revenue $13.2 million versus $9.9 million

* Sees q3 non-IFRS net loss per diluted share/ADS is expected to be between ($0.05) and ($0.07)

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $14.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $17.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

