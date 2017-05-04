FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sequential Brands Group Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Sequential Brands Group Inc

* Sequential brands group announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $39.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $37 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sequential brands group inc - for year ending december 31, 2017, company is reiterating guidance of $170 million to $175 million in revenue

* Sequential brands group inc - for year ending december 31, 2017, company is reiterating guidance of $98 million to $102 million of adjusted ebitda

* Sequential brands group inc - for year ending december 31, 2017, gaap net income is now expected to be $15.5 million to $18.1 million

* Sequential brands- expects revenue for 2017 to be weighted to third and fourth quarters due to seasonality in businesses of many of company's licensees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

