BRIEF-Serengeti signs definitive agreement with POSCO Daewoo
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 11:59 AM / in 8 minutes

BRIEF-Serengeti signs definitive agreement with POSCO Daewoo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Serengeti Resources Inc

* Serengeti reports signature of a definitive agreement with POSCO Daewoo for the Kwanika project

* Serengeti Resources- ‍PDC agreed to fund $7 million into kcc and as a result of its cash contribution, will receive a total of 8.2 million common shares of kcc​

* Serengeti Resources Inc - ‍Serengeti will contribute its 95% participating interest in project to KCC, in exchange for 15.2 million common shares of KCC​

* Serengeti Resources - ‍entered into, signed a binding share subscription agreement and settled terms of definitive shareholders joint venture agreement​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
