FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Serinus Energy says Sabria field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2017 / 5:23 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Serinus Energy says Sabria field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Serinus Energy Inc

* Serinus energy inc.: sabria field in tunisia temporarily shut-in

* Serinus energy inc says has temporarily shut-in production at sabria field in tunisia due to continued social unrest in southern part of country

* Serinus energy inc - it is unknown how long production at sabria will be shut-in

* Serinus energy inc - company's average net production at sabria for month of april was 630 boe per day

* Serinus energy inc - as a result of road blockages, company has been unable to ship its oil production to market

* Serinus energy inc - result of road blockages has also resulted in company filling its storage tanks at sabria to capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.