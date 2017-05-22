BRIEF-Serinus Energy says Sabria field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in

May 22 (Reuters) - Serinus Energy Inc

* Serinus energy inc.: sabria field in tunisia temporarily shut-in

* Serinus energy inc says has temporarily shut-in production at sabria field in tunisia due to continued social unrest in southern part of country

* Serinus energy inc - it is unknown how long production at sabria will be shut-in

* Serinus energy inc - company's average net production at sabria for month of april was 630 boe per day

* Serinus energy inc - as a result of road blockages, company has been unable to ship its oil production to market

* Serinus energy inc - result of road blockages has also resulted in company filling its storage tanks at sabria to capacity