5 months ago
BRIEF-Serinus says Q1 2017 production is projected to be about 650 BOE/D
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 11:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Serinus says Q1 2017 production is projected to be about 650 BOE/D

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Serinus Energy Inc

* Serinus announces 2016 financial and operating results

* Serinus energy -in q4 2016, production volumes decreased 11% to 1,131 boe per day, compared to 1,277 boe per day in comparable period of 2015

* Serinus will concentrate on development of moftinu gas development project in romania

* Serinus energy -production has been significantly curtailed in q1 of 2017 as a result of shut-in of chouech es saida field in tunisia

* Serinus energy inc - moftinu gas development project expected to begin producing from gas discovery wells moftinu-1001, moftinu-1000 in early 2018

* Construction of project will proceed over 2017 with expected first gas from this project in q1 2018

* Serinus energy -production is projected to be approximately 650 boe/d for q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

