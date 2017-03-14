BRIEF-Serneke and Pareto sell Campus Eskilstuna to Hemsö

March 14 (Reuters) - Serneke Group AB (publ):

* Serneke and Pareto sell Campus Eskilstuna to Hemsö

* Sale is being conducted at an underlying property value of about 800 million Swedish crowns ($90 million)

* Hemsö will be long-term owner and manager of property, and will take possession on march 28, 2017

* Lease agreement with university will run for 20 years.

* Hemsö will be responsible for financing of project during construction period Source text for Eikon:

