5 months ago
BRIEF-Serneke and Pareto sell Campus Eskilstuna to Hemsö
March 14, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Serneke and Pareto sell Campus Eskilstuna to Hemsö

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Serneke Group AB (publ):

* Serneke and Pareto sell Campus Eskilstuna to Hemsö

* Sale is being conducted at an underlying property value of about 800 million Swedish crowns ($90 million)

* Hemsö will be long-term owner and manager of property, and will take possession on march 28, 2017

* Lease agreement with university will run for 20 years.

* Hemsö will be responsible for financing of project during construction period Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9506 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

