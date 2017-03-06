FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Service Corporation International receives from IRS office of Appeals fully executed forms 870-AD
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Service Corporation International receives from IRS office of Appeals fully executed forms 870-AD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Service Corporation International -

* On March 2,got from IRS office of Appeals fully executed forms 870-AD, settles issues under audit from 1999 to 2005

* Anticipate paying about net $40.0 million in tax, interest within next few months as result of resolution - SEC filing

* Expect to fund the amount using available capacity under bank credit facility - SEC filing

* Expect resolution of tax audits to result in reduction to current reserves for unrecognized tax benefits of about $100 million

* Do not expect payment to impact liquidity,capital deployment plans in 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2lObzcF] Further company coverage:

