4 months ago
BRIEF-Service Corporation International reports Q1 earnings per share $0.91
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Service Corporation International reports Q1 earnings per share $0.91

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Service Corporation International :

* Service Corporation International announces first quarter 2017 financial results and comments on outlook for 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.91

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.29 to $1.43

* Qtrly revenue $777.7 million versus $749.2 million

* Sees for 2017 capital improvements at existing facilities and cemetery development expenditures approximately $180 million

* Q1 revenue view $764.0 million, Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

