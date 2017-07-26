FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
31 minutes ago
BRIEF-Service Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.36
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 31 minutes ago

BRIEF-Service Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.36

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Service Corporation International :

* Service corporation international announces second quarter 2017 financial results and raises guidance for 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Service Corporation International qtrly revenue $773.2 million versus $751.4 million last year

* Service Corporation International sees 2017 diluted earnings per share excluding special items of $1.42 to $1.52

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $3.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.