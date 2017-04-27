FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Servicemaster Global Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.29
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Servicemaster Global Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc

* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.885 billion to $2.915 billion

* Q1 revenue rose 6 percent to $643 million

* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc says reaffirming full year outlook

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $638.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.19, revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.