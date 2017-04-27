BRIEF-Servicemaster Global Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.29

April 27 (Reuters) - Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc
* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share $0.29
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.885 billion to $2.915 billion
* Q1 revenue rose 6 percent to $643 million
* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc says reaffirming full year outlook
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $638.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.19, revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S