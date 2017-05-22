FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ServiceNow to offer $750 mln of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 22, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-ServiceNow to offer $750 mln of convertible senior notes due 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - ServiceNow Inc:

* Servicenow to offer $750 million of convertible senior notes due 2022

* Servicenow Inc - notes will mature on june 1, 2022

* Servicenow - expects to use approximately $575.0 million of net proceeds from offering of notes to repay its existing 0 pct senior convertible notes due 2018

* Servicenow-In connection with offering of notes, co expects to enter into convertible note hedge transactions with one or more of initial purchasers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

