BRIEF-ServiceNow to offer $750 mln of convertible senior notes due 2022

May 22 (Reuters) - ServiceNow Inc:

* Servicenow to offer $750 million of convertible senior notes due 2022

* Servicenow Inc - notes will mature on june 1, 2022

* Servicenow - expects to use approximately $575.0 million of net proceeds from offering of notes to repay its existing 0 pct senior convertible notes due 2018

* Servicenow-In connection with offering of notes, co expects to enter into convertible note hedge transactions with one or more of initial purchasers