February 21, 2017 / 9:43 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Servicesource International Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Servicesource International Inc:

* Servicesource reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.10

* Q4 revenue rose 5.7 percent to $68.7 million

* Servicesource international inc sees Q1 of fiscal 2017 revenue of $55 million to $58 million

* Servicesource international inc sees Q1 of fiscal 2017 gaap gross margin of 26% to 29%

* Servicesource international inc sees Q1 of fiscal 2017 non-gaap net loss of $1.5 million to $3.5 million

* Servicesource International Inc sees fiscal 2017 revenue of $248 million to $258 million

* Servicesource international inc sees fiscal 2017 gaap gross margin of 32% to 34%

* Servicesource international inc sees fiscal 2017 non-gaap net income of $2 million to $5 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $270.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $63.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

