BRIEF-ServiceSource Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.02

May 8 (Reuters) - ServiceSource International Inc:

* ServiceSource reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.13

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $55.5 million to $58.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $238 million to $243 million

* Q1 revenue fell 5.1 percent to $56.7 million

* Sees Q2 2017 gaap gross margin of 26% to 29% & non-gaap gross margin of 32% to 35%

* Sees FY 2017 gaap gross margin of 30% to 33% & non-gaap gross margin of 36.5% to 38.5%

* Fy2017 revenue view $254.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $254.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $59.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S