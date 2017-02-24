Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 28
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Turesday.
Feb 24 SES SA:
* FY reported revenue of 2,068.8 million euros ($2.19 billion), up 2.7 pct over prior year (up 2.4 pct at constant FX)
* FY group EBITDA margin of 70.2 pct (2015: 74.2 pct)
* FY net profit attributable to SES shareholders of 962.7 million euros (2015: 544.9 million euros)
* FY net debt to EBITDA ratio 3.09x (2015: 2.54x)
* Board of SES is proposing a dividend of 1.34 euro for each class A share and 0.536 euro for each class B share
* For 2017, SES is targeting stable to slight revenue growth across video and government, complemented by a return to growth in enterprise and strong growth for mobility
* SES's EBITDA margin is expected to be broadly stable for 2017 and 2018 and rising slightly thereafter
* Operating profit margin is expected to significantly improve to more than 40 pct in medium-term
* Says will significantly grow return on invested capital (ROIC) to over 10 percent in the medium-term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Turesday.
OSLO, Feb 28 Rig firm Seadrill, battling with $14 billion in debt and liabilities, said on Tuesday it may have to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection if it fails to reach a restructuring agreement with its lenders.
SINGAPORE Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.