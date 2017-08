Aug 1 (Reuters) - SES SA:

* SES GOVERNMENT SOLUTIONS LANDS ADDITIONAL MEO BEAM TASK ORDER WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

* ‍FIVE-YEAR TASK ORDER LEADS TO ENHANCED SITUATIONAL AWARENESS AND ADDITIONAL CONNECTIVITY SITES USING SES'S MEDIUM EARTH ORBIT FLEET​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)