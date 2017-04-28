BRIEF-SES Q1 EBITDA stable at EUR 357.6 mln

April 28 (Reuters) - SES SA:

* Q1 revenue EUR 540.6 million ($587.4 million) versus eUr 481.6 million year ago

* Q1 EBITDA EUR ‍​357.6 million versus EUR 356.2 million year ago

* Q1 operating profit EUR 186.7‍​ million versus EUR 214.2 million year ago

* Q1 net profit group share EUR 128.4 million versus EUR 115.1 million year ago

* Operating profit margin is expected to significantly improve to more than 40 pct in the medium term

* EBITDA margin expected to be broadly stable for FY 2017 and FY 2018 and rising slightly thereafter

* Reaffirms FY 2017 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)