July 14 (Reuters) - SESA SPA

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 25.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 1.27 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.23 BILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.56 PER SHARE