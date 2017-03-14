BRIEF-SeSa unit signs agreement for acquisition of Globo Informatica for EUR 3.4 mln

March 14 (Reuters) - SeSa SpA:

* Its wholly owned unit, Var Group SpA, signs binding agreement for the acquisition of the 57.5 pct stake of Globo Informatica S.r.l

* Var Group to buy Globo Informatica for 3.4 million euros ($3.62 million)

* Var Group to pay 2.3 million euros simultaneously with the purchase and an additional amount as Earn-Out up to 1.2 million euros to be paid in the period June 30, 2018 - 30 June 2019

* The share capital acquisition will be executed within March 31