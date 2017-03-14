FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-SeSa unit signs agreement for acquisition of Globo Informatica for EUR 3.4 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
March 14, 2017 / 4:07 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-SeSa unit signs agreement for acquisition of Globo Informatica for EUR 3.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - SeSa SpA:

* Its wholly owned unit, Var Group SpA, signs binding agreement for the acquisition of the 57.5 pct stake of Globo Informatica S.r.l

* Var Group to buy Globo Informatica for 3.4 million euros ($3.62 million)

* Var Group to pay 2.3 million euros simultaneously with the purchase and an additional amount as Earn-Out up to 1.2 million euros to be paid in the period June 30, 2018 - 30 June 2019

* The share capital acquisition will be executed within March 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9402 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.