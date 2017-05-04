BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy Q1 FFO per share $0.75

May 4 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd- Q1 production averaged 153,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day up 73 percent from same period last year

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd- remain on track to deliver full-year production in line with our 2017 guidance of 180,000 to 190,000 boe/d

* Qtrly operating netbacks before hedging up 79 percent year-over-year to $24.09 per boe

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd- Q1 realized natural gas and liquids prices were $35.52 per boe, up 52 percent compared to a year earlier

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.75; qtrly earnings per share $0.59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: