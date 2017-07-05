BRIEF-Soleno Therapeutics announces completion of FDA meeting for DCCR in Prader-Willi syndrome
* Soleno Therapeutics announces successful completion of FDA meeting for DCCR in Prader-Willi syndrome
July 5 Seven Generations Energy Ltd:
* Seven Generations on track to meet 2017 production guidance
* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - 7G's production growth is on track to meet 2017 production guidance of 180,000 to 190,000 BOE/D,
* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - annual production is on track despite an unplanned third-party facility outage for four days in May
* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - operating and transportation expenses in Q2 are estimated to be about $1.50 per boe higher than during Q1 of 2017
* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - Q2 production averages approximately 164,000 BOE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 Luxembourg-based fund management company VAM Funds said it has hired former Zurich Insurance Group AG executive David Cockerton as a senior adviser in expanding its existing business across the Middle East.