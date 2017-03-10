BRIEF-Cott Corp says CEO Jerry Fowden's total compensation for 2016 $9.2 mln
* CEO Jerry Fowden's total compensation for 2016 was $9.2 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ndaizN) Further company coverage:
March 10 Sevenup Bottling Co Plc:
* Says appointed Sunil Sawhney as Vice Chairman and Ziad Maalouf as Managing Director, effective April 1, 2017 Source : bit.ly/2lKRqJk (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
March 22 Yummy Town Cayman Holdings Corp : * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/aAUEcr Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)