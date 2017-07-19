FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 19, 2017 / 6:10 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Severn Trent sees FY trading in line with expectations

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Severn Trent Plc:

* Trading update for period 1 April to 19 July 2017

* Due to reclassification of North American business to discont operations, guidance for remainder of business services segment has been upgraded

* Board continues to expect that group will deliver full-year trading performance in-line with its expectations and prior guidance

* There has been no material change to current year business performance or outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

