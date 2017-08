May 31 (Reuters) - SFAKIANAKIS SA:

* GROUP'S TURNOVER AMOUNTED TO EUR 64.0 MILLION, RECORDING AN INCREASE OF 25.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO SALES IN 2016

* GROUP RETAINS ITS OPERATING PROFITABILITY WITH EBITDA AT EUR 3.4 MILLION PRESENTING DECLINE COMPARED TO EUR 3.7 MILLION IN Q1 2016

* LOSS BEFORE TAX FOR THE GROUP REMAINED AT THE SAME LEVEL AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.6 MILLION

Source text: bit.ly/2qFpVOE

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)