US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as tech selloff stalls
* Futures up: Dow 35 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
June 28 Sg Blocks Inc
* SG blocks signs agreement with California-based recycling facility to install multiple new container-based stores over next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures up: Dow 35 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
LONDON, June 28 The euro dipped and government bond yields across the single-currency bloc gave up earlier rises on Wednesday after euro zone central bank sources told Reuters the market had overinterpreted comments from ECB chief Mario Draghi.