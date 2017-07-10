July 10 SG Choongbang Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 3,216,673 shares of the company to merge with Shin Dong Co.,Ltd, a automobile parts maker

* Says merger ratio is 1 : 321.6673374 between the co and Shin Dong

* Merger effective date is Sep. 18

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/jn7s9W

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)