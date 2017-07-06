CORRECTED-New tax could dampen India gold demand in short-term -WGC
MUMBAI, July 6 A hike in taxes on gold sales in India could pressure short-term demand from the world's No.2 consumer of the metal, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in a report.
July 6 Sg Group Holdings Ltd
* Group expects to record a year-on- year increase of revenue and gross profit in approximately 2% and 3%, respectively, for year ended April 30, 2017
* Group is expected to record a decrease of approximately 64% in net profit for year ended 30 April 2017
* Expected decrease in group's FY net profit was mainly as a result of increase in listing expenses recorded for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to jointly set up a new energy JV in Shandong, which will be engaged in new energy systems and products related business